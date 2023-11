ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A 20-year-old girl went missing in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her relatives, Aidana Dzhubanshaliyeva was last seen leaving her apartment in Balykshi micro-district on April 30. Her parents started to panic after she had not returned home that day and called the police.



If you have any information about Aidana's whereabouts, please call: 8 778 602 41 83.