    20:54, 24 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Girl, 3, dies in road accident in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A three-year-old girl died in a tragic road accident in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    According to local police, the tragedy happened this past weekend not far from Karatal village. The 21-year-old Nissan Largo driver lost control of the vehicle on one of the highways, the car capsized and ended up in a ditch.

    The driver, his wife and their three-year-old daughters were rushed to the regional hospital right from the scene. Unfortunately, the girl died of sustained injuries.

    The investigation of the incident is underway.


    Tags:
    Road accidents North Kazakhstan region Accidents
