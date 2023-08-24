Girl, 3yo, falls from 3rd floor window in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A 3-year-old girl fell from a third-floor window in Kostanay, Kazinform cites the press service of the emergency situations department of the region.

A three-year-old girl left unattended climbed fell from a third-floor window of the five-story residential building in district nine at 1:30pm on August 22 in Kostanay city.

The girl was rushed to the children’s city hospital with a concussion, open eyelid wound, blunt stomach injury. The girl’s condition is regarded as satisfactory.