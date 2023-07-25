EN
    Girl, 3yo, falls from 4th floor window in Kosshy

    None
    KOSSHY. KAZINFORM - A 3-year-old girl fell from a fourth-floor window in Kosshy, Akmola region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    On July 21, the police department of Kosshy town received a call of a child who fell from a fourth-floor window.

    The police said in a statement that the three-year-old girl left unattended climbed the windowsill out of curiosity and fell from a fourth-floor window. The girl was rushed to the city hospital no.2 in Astana with a closed craniocerebral injury, a concussion, and broken ribs.


