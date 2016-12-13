EN
    20:06, 13 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Girl born in Kazakhstan wins Russian beauty pageant

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Lada Akimova who moved to Yekaterinburg, Russia from Petropavlovsk, Kazakhstan several years ago won the 2016 Krasa Rossii crown, Kazinform has learnt from Komsomolskaya Pravda.

    The 18-year-old Akimova won the title surpassing 29 beauties from all corners of Russia at the final of the beauty pageant in Moscow on December 12.



    The Akimovs moved to Russia only three years ago and sent their daughter to a modeling agency right after the move.



    Lada's parents say that at first the beauty refused to participate in the 2016 Krasa Rossii. After long discussion, the parents convinced their daughter that the pageant was a lifetime opportunity.

    Lada's entire family was shocked with the fact that she won the beauty pageant in the Russian capital. "We were extremely shocked," they add.

    It should be noted that modeling is not the only thing that Lada does in her life. She is the student of the Uralsk State Mining University.

