Girl dies, boyfriend injured in tragic road accident in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A girl was killed and her boyfriend sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Aktobe on July 7.

A 19-year-old SUZUKI Xi7 female driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and knocked down the couple on the sidewalk along Abilkaiyr Khan Avenue next to the Park of the First President.



As a result of the accident, the girl died right away. Her boyfriend was hospitalized with various injuries. The driver was rushed to the hospital as well.



The investigation is underway.



Witnesses claim that another car was involved in the accident. It allegedly forced the SUZUKI driver to veer off and capsize.





