Girl hit to death in crosswalk in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - One girl was killed and another one severely injured in a road accident in Karaganda on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"A BMW car hit two girls thought to be in their 20s in crosswalk in Prikanalnaya Street in Karaganda city at 9:45 p.m. on May 15. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle during the incident and it capsized. One of the girls aged 20 sustained fatal injuries. The second girl was rushed to the orthopedics and traumatology center with various injuries," spokesperson of the Karaganda department of internal affairs Bakytzhan Kudiyarov said.



Police detained the driver at the scene. He turned out to be a student of a local university.



The investigation is underway.