EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:55, 03 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Girl in Astana gets perfect score at Unified National Testing

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Out of all students who took the United National Testing in Astana on Wednesday morning, only one girl Riana Mustafina from secondary school №59 got the highest possible score of 125.

    Another schoolgirl from Astana Aliya Seitkirim, the student of school №10, got 124 points. Recall that over 3,500 school leavers are expected to pass the Unified National Testing in the Kazakh capital. Out of 3,500, 180 vie for the prestigious Altyn Belgi mark awarded only to the best students. The Unified National Testing is one of the most important tests you will ever take as a student in Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Astana Education Education and Science News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!