Girl in Astana gets perfect score at Unified National Testing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Out of all students who took the United National Testing in Astana on Wednesday morning, only one girl Riana Mustafina from secondary school №59 got the highest possible score of 125.

Another schoolgirl from Astana Aliya Seitkirim, the student of school №10, got 124 points. Recall that over 3,500 school leavers are expected to pass the Unified National Testing in the Kazakh capital. Out of 3,500, 180 vie for the prestigious Altyn Belgi mark awarded only to the best students. The Unified National Testing is one of the most important tests you will ever take as a student in Kazakhstan.