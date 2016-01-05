Girl killed by train in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A 17-year-old girl died and a 4-year-old child was severely injured after being hit by a train in Karaganda city on New Year's weekend.

The local police said in a statement that the tragedy happened at the Zhana-Karaganda railway station on January 2.

The girl reportedly died from her injuries right on the tracks. The child miraculously survived sustaining severe injuries and was rushed to the city hospital. Currently, the boy is at the intensive care unit.

The girl's grief-stricken family revealed the victim and the boy wanted to board a train to get to the city.