EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:13, 05 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Girl killed by train in Karaganda

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A 17-year-old girl died and a 4-year-old child was severely injured after being hit by a train in Karaganda city on New Year's weekend.

    The local police said in a statement that the tragedy happened at the Zhana-Karaganda railway station on January 2.
    The girl reportedly died from her injuries right on the tracks. The child miraculously survived sustaining severe injuries and was rushed to the city hospital. Currently, the boy is at the intensive care unit.
    The girl's grief-stricken family revealed the victim and the boy wanted to board a train to get to the city.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Incidents Regions Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!