    18:16, 22 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Girl sustains burns after being electrocuted in Shymkent

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A teenage girl was electrocuted while climbing the chain link fence and touching high-voltage wires in Shymkent city, Kazinform cites Оtyrar.kz.

    The accident occurred on the bridge under the railroad on Anarova Street at 11:00 pm on July 21.

    According to the witnesses a girl aged 15-16 was hit by electricity after coming in contact with high-voltage overhead wires. Firefighters were called out to retrieve the girl.

    The girl was rushed to the hospital with the severe burns on the whole body.

    Incidents Accidents
