TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:16, 15 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Girls in Tech: Central Asia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) offices for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are hosting an online event for International Girls in ICT Day in partnership with STEM4ALL and UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS.

    Join women and girls from the tech sector in Central Asia to talk about overcoming challenges to achieve success in school and work. Women tech leaders from Central Asia will share their inspiring success stories and answer questions during interactive sessions on topics like choosing careers, searching for jobs, and overcoming challenges as women ICT professionals and entrepreneurs, the official website of the UNDP in Kazakhstan reads.

    Register now!

    It will be held on April 22 at 16.00 - 17.30 (Nur-Sultan time).

    🔗 Registration link and more detailed information 👉 https://bit.ly/3g8cF2x


