Giro D'Italia. Stage 1. Solid 6th place for Bilbao in Jerusalem

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Pello Bilbao made a very impressive result in Fraiday's opening stage 1 in Jerusalem.

Bilbao did a strong individual time trial of 9,7 km, finishing with provisional second best time, just 16 seconds behind the Australian Rohan Dennis, the leader of that moment. Finally, Astana's rider took a solid 6th place in the stage, 18 seconds far from the last year's pink jersey and today stage winner Tom Dumoulin, who passed the distance in 12 minutes and 2 seconds, the Astana Pro Team official website reads.



