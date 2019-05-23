Giro d'Italia. Stage 11. Last sprint before mountains

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A very long stage 11 (221 km), started from Carpi, ended with another bunch sprint on the streets of Novi Ligure. This time it was the Australian Caleb Ewan, who outsprinted Arnaud Demare and Pascal Ackermann, Astana Pro Team informed on its website.

For Astana Pro Team it was another calm day, spent without any troubles.

"Indeed, we spent this day exactly like yesterday, with no stress and no problem. Starting from tomorrow we, finally, are approaching the mountains. Our leader is ready and the whole team is ready," shortly said Alexandr Shefer.



Like yesterday, the stage did not produce any changes in the general classification, still led by Valerio Conti.



The first mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia will come tomorrow with stage 12 from Cuneo to Pinerolo (158 km) with a very hard climb Montoso with 30 km to go.