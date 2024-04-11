Giro D’Abruzzo: Alexey Lutsenko finishes 2nd at 2nd stage

Despite the fact that our roster at this race is mostly represented by young riders, including guys from the Astana Qazaqstan Development Team, the team did a very good job today. From the very beginning of the stage, our riders controlled the race and on the last mountain they made all the efforts to take me to a good position. In the final, the main teams wanted to avoid a massive sprint at the finish line, so set a very high pace and I had to control constant attacks. In the end, one rider managed to go in a solo breakaway, finally, I finished second. Tomorrow will be an uphill finish and I will do my best to fight for victory. I’m happy with my current shape after a not entirely successful start of the season. I came here just after finishing a good training camp in the high mountains and before the decisive stage tomorrow, as well as the upcoming Liege-Bastogne-Liège and Tour of Romandie, I feel completely ready, said Alexey Lutsenko.