Giro D’Abruzzo: Alexey Lutsenko wins general classification

After winning the queen stage, rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Alexey Lutsenko secured his first place in GC at Giro d’Abruzzo by finishing third in the final stage, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of Astana Qazaqstan Team.

The final day of racing featured 173 kilometres from Montorio al Vomano to L’Aquila. With 50 kilometres to go Alexey broke away from the peloton with two other contenders and managed to keep this lead until the finish line. In addition to the GC victory, Alexey also won the KOM and points classifications.

“Everything went as planned. Yesterday we took a victory at the toughest stage and today we needed to control the race, in the beginning we did not let the gap of the first breakaway grow, it was a minute, maximum a minute and a half. The guys worked for 100% today, it’s especially pleasant to acknowledge that we also had young riders from the development team who had a proper race, and who competed at the same level with other more experienced riders. With 50 kilometers before the finish I joined the attacking riders in order to also control the situation and protect our leader’s jersey. We achieved our goal, everyone is happy, said Alexey Lutsenko.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh national champion Alexey Lutsenko won the queen stage of the Italian race Giro d’Abruzzo.