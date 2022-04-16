Giro di Sicilia: Astana Qazaqstan Team crowned as beat team, Nibali 4th in general classification

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Finishing fourth atop the legendary climb to volcan Etna, Vincenzo Nibali took fourth place in the final General Classification of the Giro di Sicilia.

There was a big fight among the race contenders on the slopes of Etna, Vincenzo Nibali was always in front, attacking and counterattacking in the leading group. The Astana Qazaqstan Team leader was very close to a podium, but finished fourth both, at the stage and in the overall standings, the Team’s official website reads.

«I think that for me it was a very good test after the altitude training camp and ahead of the Giro d’Italia. It was a nice race, and I am feeling like I am on the right way. Well, I did maximum I could today and, in general, during these four days, I couldn’t do more. So, I am quite satisfied with my actual form and my result. I congratulate Damiano Caruso on this nice victory, I am happy that another Sicilian rider wins the second edition of this race in a row», – said Vincenzo Nibali.

«We were close to the race podium and it’s a pity we missed just two seconds to reach it. However, we can be happy with the way our team raced today and in these four days, the guys did an amazing job and Vincenzo is improving day by day, coming back to the races after a training camp. Well, three places in the Top-10 and team classification victory are our results at the Giro di Sicilia and we are going to keep on moving ahead», – added Giuseppe Martinelli, Sports Director of Astana Qazaqstan Team.

Two more team riders entered the final Top-10 of the race: Andrey Zeits finished 9th, while Antonio Nibali did 10th in the General Classification. Astana Qazaqstan Team won the final team classification, becoming the best team of the Giro di Sicilia.