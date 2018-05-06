Giuliani says American detainees in N.K. may be released over next several days
"There is a good chance that the three long-time hostages in North Korea will be released over the next several days," Giuliani, who recently joined President Donald Trump's legal team, was quoted as saying in a speech at the Iran Freedom Convention in Washington, D.C.
On Thursday, he indicated that they may be released that day in an interview with Fox News. "We got Kim Jong-un impressed enough to be releasing three prisoners today," he said.
The detainee issue is widely expected to be resolved ahead of a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The U.S. citizens -- Kim Hak-song, Tony Kim and Kim Dong-chul -- have been held in the North on charges of espionage or "hostile acts" against the regime.
According to a South Korean activist who cited a Pyongyang resident, the three were moved from a labour camp to a hotel near Pyongyang in early April by order of superior authorities.