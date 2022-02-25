EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:39, 25 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Gizat Nurdauletov appointed as Secretary of Kazakh Security Council

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gizat Nurdauletov has been appointed as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State decreed to designate Gizat Nurdauletov as the Assistant to President –Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier Gizat Nurdauletov served as the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!