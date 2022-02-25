Gizat Nurdauletov appointed as Secretary of Kazakh Security Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gizat Nurdauletov has been appointed as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State decreed to designate Gizat Nurdauletov as the Assistant to President –Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earlier Gizat Nurdauletov served as the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.