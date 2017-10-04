Glass bridge may appear in Burabai resort

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A glass suspension bridge is planned to be built in the mountains of the Burabai resort, Kazinform reports.

According to a source at the region tourism department, the project was initiated by the Akmola region authorities.



It is still unclear how much the construction of the glass bridge will cost, but one thing is for sure - not a tenge from the republican budget will be spent on the project. Local authorities are planning to enlist the help of private investors. The cost and environmental friendliness of the project will be discussed with the potential investors, the source said.



The 230m long glass bridge will link Bolektau mountain with Tufelka cliff.



The same source noted that analogous glass bridges in China and Japan attract crowds of tourists from various countries.



Start of the project is being eyed for 2018.