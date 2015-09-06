Glass manufacturing plant to be commissioned in Kyzylorda region H1 2017

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Board of Baiterek National Holding Kuandyk Bishimbayev surveyed the site of a glass manufacturing plant construction in Kyzylorda region.

The OrdaGlass plant is planned to be commissioned in the first half of 2017. Production capacity of the plant is 197,100 tonnes per year or 600 tonnes of glass per day. The project operator is LLP OrdaGlassLtd.

The payback period of the project worth, by the way, KZT 42 bln 70 mln is 11 years. 300 people will be provided with jobs due to the project's implementation. 200 of them will work here at the construction stage. 70% of the products will be supplied to the domestic market, while 30% will be exported.

As the regional akimat informs, construction is underway now with 100 people working at the site. Among suppliers are American, German, Italian and Finnish companies. For instance, StewartEngineers partner company promised to launch energy-saving glass production technology. Raw materials are produced in Kazakhstan, Bishimbayev said.

"The project was launched by the local administration together with Biaterek Holding at the instruction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. This is an industrial-innovative project aimed at manufacturing the products with high export potential. We have invited foreign companies from the U.S., Germany, Italy and Finland etc. to consult and assist us in the project's implementation. Besides, the local akimat has organized staff training programs, as we plan to put the plant into operation in 2017," Governor of the region Krymbek Kusherbayev told.

According to experts, the main sale markets will be Siberian region of the Russian Federation, Central Asia, Afghanistan and India. The enterprise has already entered into agreements on products supply with BI Group, Kazakhstan Builders Association and Dana firm.

Meanwhile, StewartEngineers promised to send Kazakhstani specialists to their U.S.-based