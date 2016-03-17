EN
    18:28, 17 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Glider crashes into residential area in Japan, 2 aboard dead

    CHIBA. KAZINFORM - A glider crashed into a house in a residential area in northern Chiba Prefecture on Thursday, killing the two people inside the aircraft, police said, Kyodo reports.

    The police identified the two as Shuji Fujioka, 69, from the city of Kamagaya, and Kyoichi Watanabe, 66, from the city of Yotsukaido. Both cities are in Chiba, east of Tokyo.
    No one inside the houses struck by the glider was injured in the accident that occurred around 12:25 p.m. in Sakae, they said.

