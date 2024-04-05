Global air travel grows 21.5% year-on-year in Feb

Global air traffic ramped up by 21.5% at an annualized pace in February, according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Anadolu reported.

The total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, was up 18.7% year-on-year. The February load factor was 80.6% (+1.9 percentage points compared to February 2023).

The total air traffic – measured in revenue passenger kilometers - also hiked 18.7% from last year in February.

International traffic grew 26.3% year-on-year in February, with all regions posting double-digit gains.

Thanks to strong demand in China which benefitted from unrestricted Lunar New Year travel, domestic traffic went up by 15% annually in February.

"There is good reason to be optimistic about the industry’s prospects in 2024 as airlines accelerate investments in decarbonization and passenger demand shows resilience in the face of geopolitical and economic uncertainties," Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general, said in a statement.

As this year is a leap year with an extra day in February compared to February 2023, growth in both demand and capacity were slightly exaggerated to the positive, the IATA stressed.