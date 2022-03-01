EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:49, 01 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Global and regional challenges require Nur Otan Party's urgent and systemic upgrade - Head of State

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that global and regional challenges require an urgent and systemic upgrade of the Nur Otan Party Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We are witnessing our society entering the period of active transformation, crystallization of new values, diversification of attitudes and beliefs. The result is a wide demand for changes and reforms in the country, which are the State's new tasks. Global and regional challenges require an urgent and systemic upgrade of the [Nur Otan] Party. There is no time for hesitation,» said Tokayev during the extraordinary Congress of the Nur Otan Party.

    Earlier the Kazakh Head of State supported renaming the Nur Otan Party into Amanat.


    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Amanat Party President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!