Global Challenges Summit 2018 starts its work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the Astana Economic Forum:Global Challenges Summit 2018 in Astana.

The Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018 is to take place in Astana on May 17-19. This year it brings together a record-number of speakers - some 500 people from different countries.



The largest international economic event is to be held at the congress halls of Astana city and Hilton Astana Hotel.

As earlier reported , Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, futurist Michio Kaku, Jim O'Neill , the British financier and the former Chief Economist of Goldman Sachs are expected to participate in it.



About 1,500 people are engaged in preparing and holding the forum. There are 7 accreditation centres of forum participants, including the airport. Registration and accreditation for the forum are available during the forum.



For the first time in the history of the forum its business program foresees 76 events and cultural program.



400 volunteers from the Nazarbayev University, Eurasian University and Kazakh Law University help organize the forum.



Above 25 lectures are to be held within the AEF2018 Global Challenges Summit Festival.