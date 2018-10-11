Global choir gives concert to wrap up 6th Congress of Religious Leaders in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A concert dedicated to the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has been held in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

500 choir singers from five continents of the world took part in the concert. A children's choir consisting of little singers kicked off the concert with the songs by Sergey Rakhmaninov, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Altynbek Korazbayev and many others.



The concert gathered choir singers from India, Indonesia, Georgia, Hungary, Israel, Italy, the Republic of Korea, China, Bulgaria, and Australia.

The concert was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.











Astana played a host to the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions on October 10-11. 82 delegations from 46 countries of the world came to the Kazakh capital to participate in the event. The participants included including well-known politicians, religious leaders of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, Zoroastrism as well as the representatives of international, religious and public organizations, such as the UN Alliance of Civilizations, OSCE, UNESCO, the League of Arab States etc