EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:11, 02 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Global coronavirus cases cross 63.8 million

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM More than 63.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,480,709 have died, according to the latest data available on the Johns Hopkins University website.

    The United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world, followed by India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Iran and Peru, WAM reports.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!