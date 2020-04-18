Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.2M – study

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The global coronavirus cases surpassed 2.2 million on Friday, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed that the global number of deaths reached 149,378, while the number of people who recovered stands at 560,980, Anadolu Agency reports.





A total of 2,204,511 cases are recorded worldwide and the U.S. continues to be the worst-hit with having the highest numbers of infections and deaths, more than 680,000 and nearly 34,200, respectively.

While Italy has the second-highest death toll with 22,745, Spain is the second country with the highest cases over 188,000.

China, ground zero of the virus, most recently reported nearly %50 raise in its death toll bringing fatalities from 3,345 to 4,636 with over 83,700 cases. But those figures continue to raise question in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 185 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.