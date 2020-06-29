Global coronavirus death toll tops 500,000

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The death toll worldwide from the novel coronavirus surpassed 500,000 on Sunday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The worldwide tally for virus-linked deaths reached 500,108, while the number of recoveries topped 5.08 million, Anadolu Agency reports.

Global coronavirus cases have surpassed 10 million.

The US remains the worst-hit country with over 2.53 million infections, while its death toll exceeds 125,700.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, has the second-highest number of infections worldwide with 1.31 million.

Russia, India, Italy, Spain and the UK are also among the hardest-hit countries in the world.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries and regions since late last year.