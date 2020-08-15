Global COVID-19 cases surpass 21 mln: Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 21 million on Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 21,020,216, with a total of 761,393 deaths worldwide, Xinhua reports.

The global case count reached 21,020,216, with a total of 761,393 deaths worldwide as of 3:27 p.m. local time (1927 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, standing at 5,280,315 and 167,948, respectively. Brazil recorded 3,224,876 cases and 105,463 deaths, followed by India with more than 2.4 million cases.

Countries with more than 400,000 cases also include Russia, South Africa, Peru, Mexico and Colombia.