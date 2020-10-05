10:10, 05 October 2020 | GMT +6
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 35 mln: Johns Hopkins University
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 35 million on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua reports.
The global case count reached 35,008,447 with a total of 1,034,818 deaths worldwide as of 3:23 p.m. local time (1923 GMT), the CSSE data showed.
The United States reported the most cases and deaths, which stood at 7,411,716 and 209,720, respectively.