Global COVID-19 cases top 11 mln: Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 11 million on Friday, reaching 11,031,905 as of 6:33 p.m. (2233 GMT), according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 523,777 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed, Xinhua reports.

The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 2,788,395 cases and a death toll of 129,306, the tally showed. The country's daily new cases kept breaking record in recent days, adding over 52,000 on Thursday.

Countries with more than 250,000 cases also include Brazil, Russia, India, Peru, Chile, Britain, and Spain. Cases outside China has exceeded 10.9 million, according to the CSSE.