Global COVID-19 cases top 9 mln - Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 9 million on Monday, reaching 9,003,042 as of 12:33 p.m. (1633 GMT), according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 469,122 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed, Xinhua reports.

The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 2,289,168 cases and a death toll of 120,044. Countries with over 200,000 cases also include Brazil, Russia, India, Britain, Peru, Chile, Spain, Italy and Iran, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.