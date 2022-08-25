EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:22, 25 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Global COVID-19 tally exceeds 600 million — TASS calculations

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The global coronavirus tally has exceeded 600 million, according to TASS calculations based on official statistics made public in the mass media.

    However, it is impossible to say how many people have had COVID-19 because official statistics count only confirmed infection cases whereas many people have had the disease two or even three times, TASS reports.

    Eight countries account for more than a half of all coronavirus cases. They are the United States (around 94 million cases), India (44 million cases), France (35 million cases), Brazil (34 million cases), Germany (32 million cases), the United Kingdom (24 million cases), South Korea (23 million cases), and Italy (22 million cases). The highest incidence rates per 100,000 people are reported from Slovenia (53,700 cases), Austria (53,000 cases), and Portugal (53,300 cases).

    Coronavirus-related fatalities exceed 6.4 million globally. The current mortality rate in 1.08%, one of the lowest in the past two years. Since last December, mortality has been growing insignificantly, despite a dramatic growth in morbidity.

    The biggest number of fatalities is reported from the United States (1.06 million), Brazil (683,000), and India (527,000). In relative terms, the highest mortality rates are in Peru (635 deaths per 100,000 people), Bulgaria (549), Bosnia-Herzegovina (495), and Hungary (493).



    Photo: tass.com





    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!