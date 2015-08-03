ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired a meeting with the participation of Prime Minister Karim Massimov and Head of Presidential Administration Nurlan Nigmatulin today in Astana, the Akorda's press service reports.

First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Mr. Mailybayev, Assistant to President Onzhanov and Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev were in attendance as well. The meeting mainly focused on the current state of Kazakhstan's economy, its further development and organization of EXPO 2017 in Astana. Besides, preparations for celebration of historic milestones, including the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh khanate, the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a number of other international events were touched upon at the meeting. The Kazakh President drew attention of those present to the fact that global economic turbulence undermines Kazakhstan's economy. "Despite all difficulties we must prevent slowdown in growth rates and deterioration of social status of our citizens. We must overcome these challenging times," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed.