    17:46, 11 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Global forum on education kicks off in Bishkek

    Global education forum
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The global forum “Schools-2030” has started in Bishkek on Tuesday, Kabar reports.

    The forum is organized by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic.

    The purpose of this event is to increase the effectiveness of the educational process, improve the learning process and strengthen the education system.

    The event is attended by more than 250 delegates from 35 countries.

    The forum will include a dialogue between teachers, school leaders, civil activists, international organizations, donors and government agencies.

    The global forum will become a platform for discussion of pressing issues in the field of education among all participants.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Education
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
