Global Green Growth Institute to be set up in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Law on the ratification of the Agreement to establish a Global Green Growth Institute has been adopted by the Senate, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, the Kazakh ecology, geology, and national resources minister Serikkali Brekeshev said.

According to him, the goal involves attraction of green investment as well as development of a green finance market and implementation of low-carbon projects.









Photo: firbid.com











