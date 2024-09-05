Global Greening Initiatives: Kazakhstan's efforts and other countries' projects

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the continuation of large-scale efforts to green the country and expand forest areas. While Kazakhstan is making efforts to create green spaces, other countries are also actively developing similar projects, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

China is a shining example where greening has become a national priority. In addition to being a leader in reforestation, China is actively involved in restoring vegetation in desert areas, planting trees and plants to stop desertification. This is happening within the framework of the Three-North Shelterbelt Program, which was launched 46 years ago to combat desertification in the northern regions.

Chinese specialists have achieved significant results in this area, and the experience of the country is now used throughout the world. Since 2012, China has managed to reduce the area of ​​desert land by almost half.

Moreover, China has implemented policies to protect natural forests, including banning logging and and preventing the conversion of forests to other types of land use.

China also provides assistance to Kazakhstan in tree planting, including projects to green the dried-up bed of the Aral Sea. Experts consider greening the dried-up area of the Aral Sea one of the most effective ways to combat desertification, as it can reduce the area of soil covered by salt and sand.

Photo: Green roof. Midjourney

The Netherlands offers a different approach to greening, actively developing the concept of "green roofs". The country has a widespread practice of creating gardens with dense vegetation on the roofs of buildings. This not only helps to combat the urban heat, but also improves the environmental situation, improving air quality and reducing carbon dioxide levels.

This can also be seen in other European countries such as Germany and Switzerland, where the practice of creating rooftop gardens is already becoming an integral part of the urban landscape. Some UK cities, including London and Sheffield, have also introduced laws to encourage green roofs.

A good example is also the green bus stops in Utrecht, the Netherlands, where people have installed green roofs on over 300 bus stops.