Global leaders gather for SCO+ meeting

Global leaders and foreign dignitaries are gathering for the SCO+ meeting at the Palace of Independence in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was the first to step onto the blue carpet to shake hands with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Silk Way TV

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, joined the gathering in Astana and was greeted by the Kazakh leader on the blue carpet.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev walked the blue carpet for the handshake event and were greeted by President Tokayev at the venue.

The President of Kazakhstan also gave a warm welcome to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan who is in Astana for the event.

Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stepped onto the blue carpet in the venue and receive a warm greeting from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.