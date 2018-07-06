Global leaders send birthday greetings to Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev continues to receive congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of Astana's 20th anniversary and his birthday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory message President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in further strengthening of alliance and strategic partnership between Astana and Moscow and expanding fruitful interaction between Kazakhstan and Russia within the framework of the EAEU, CSTO, SCO, CIS and other international structures.



Putin added that as a President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has earned well-deserved respect of the people of Kazakhstan and remarkable international standing in the global arena.



Also, Vladimir Putin wished President Nazarbayev good health, happiness, prosperity and success.



President of Belarus Alecander Lukashenko stressed that Belarus highly appreciated Nursultan Nazarbayev's personal contribution to the development of Belarusian-Kazakh ties of strategic character.



The Belarusian leader notes that Nursultan Nazarbayev has made Kazakhstan a strong and independent country. His constructive and farsighted policy has been universally recognized.



"I am confident that deepening of bilateral partnership will further serve the interests of our friendly nations and development of our common Eurasian home," the message reads.



King of Spain Felipe VI also sent congratulations to President Nursultan Nazarbayev noting that he will always remember the hospitality of the Kazakh people during his visit to Astana in 2017. He adds that thanks to the trip he had a chance to see how Astana has turned into a big city with modern infrastructure.



Among those who also sent their birthday greetings were President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, President of Armenia Armen Sarkisyan, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Poland Andrzej Duda, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili, and Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev.