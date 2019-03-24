Global leaders send letters to Nursultan Nazarbayev on occasion of his resignation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev continues to receive telegrams and letters from current and former heads of state as well as heads of international organizations on the occasion of his resignation from the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

In his letter President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping noted the historical role of the First President of Kazakhstan in establishing all-round Chinese-Kazakh strategic partnership as well as deepening cooperation within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative.



He called Nursultan Nazarbayev the founder of Kazakhstan and the Leader of the Nation who enjoy wide support of his people. Over the 30 years under Nazarbayev's leadership the people of Kazakhstan overcame enormous difficulties and created independent, democratic, prosperous, rich and strong Republic of Kazakhstan. "I am confident that Kazakhstan will further develop gradually in accordance with the political course chosen by you and achieve new success," the letter reads.



In its statement the U.S. Department of State stressed that the United States deeply values the contributions of Kazakhstan's first President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in establishing and promoting enduring, dynamic relations between the United States and Kazakhstan.



"At this historic moment in Kazakhstan, we salute Nazarbayev's role as the father of today's modern, sovereign, and prosperous Kazakhstan, and acknowledge the example he sets for responsible regional and global leadership.



We once again applaud his significant efforts in the nonproliferation sphere, his leadership in global denuclearization efforts, his exemplary commitment to the peaceful transition of power, and his contributions to peace and prosperity in Kazakhstan and the region," the statement says.



The King of the Belgians Philippe also lauded Nursultan Nazarbayev's historical merits and his commitment to all-round development of Kazakhstan which the latter demonstrated during bilateral meetings. The Belgian monarch expressed hope that the friendship between Belgium and Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen.



President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić is adamant that the First President of Kazakhstan will further contribute to the development of the country. In his letter he expressed his admiration of Nazarbayev's success in terms of building the new Kazakhstan as well as ensuring political stability and sustainable economic development.



On behalf of his country and on his own behalf President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko extended his gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for his contribution to the development of Ukrainian-Kazakhstani relations.



Among those who send their letters and messages to the First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation were Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, former President of Poland Aleksander Kwaśniewski, former President of Austria Heinz Fischer, former Chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schrōder, former Prime Minister of France François Fillon, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, UN Secretary General António Guterres, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov and many others.