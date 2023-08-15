Global Media Congress consolidates UAE’s position as global capital of media industry: FNC Secretary-General

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council (FNC), said that the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC), which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, constitutes a global platform for shaping the future of the media sector and consolidates the UAE’s pioneering position as a global capital of media industry, Kazinform cites WAM.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Al Nuaimi stated that first edition of the Congress succeeded in solidifying its status among major international specialised media conferences and exhibitions that enjoy the participation and attendance of sector leaders, experts and officials of global media organisations.

He noted that the second edition of GMC will be held this year in conjunction with the «Year of Sustainability» and the UAE’s hosting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) from 30th November to 12th December 2023. «The Congress will highlight the importance of the media sector in its various forms in supporting global development, climate and environmental action in a way that benefits peoples through reliable, responsible and purposeful media that is able to contribute an effective and essential role in addressing pressing issues, especially climate and environmental,» he explained.

The Secretary-General of FNC stressed that the Global Media Congress has become an effective global platform that brings together sector leaders under one umbrella to shape the future of this vital sector through joint international action and innovative media tools based on digital communication, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, innovation and human creativity for the sake of all humanity.

He underscored that GMC embodies the UAE’s pioneering position in leading global efforts to formulate a sustainable media model that reflects the achievements and developments witnessed by societies around the world.

This international event has become a platform for exchanging experiences and ideas, as well as learning about the latest findings in the field of modern media and its various tools, which provides opportunities for young Emirati media professionals to benefit from this international forum in acquiring skills and enhancing their media experiences, Dr. Al Nuaimi concluded.