Global Money Week to be held in Kyrgyzstan

Global Money Week will be held in Kyrgyzstan from March 18 to 24 under the motto “Protect your money, secure your future,” Kabar reports citing the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As part of the event, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, government agencies, public and international organizations, commercial banks and microfinance organizations will conduct financial literacy lessons in schools, guest lectures and trainings in universities.

In addition, it is planned to conduct excursions, open days in commercial banks, children's drawing competitions, videos, as well as various other events posted on social networks with the hashtag #GMWKyrgyzstan2024.