Global spotlight on devastating floods in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is facing unprecedented floods, leaving thousands of people homeless. The natural disaster is making headlines not only within the country, but beyond. Kazinform News Agency presents a review of foreign media coverage of floods in Kazakhstan.

BBC: 'Worst floods in decades' hit Kazakhstan and Russia

The BBC news agency published an article about floods in Kazakhstan and Russia.

“Meanwhile in Kazakhstan, the emergency ministry said on Sunday that some 12,000 people were being housed in temporary shelters. It said rescuers also managed to move about 60,000 farm animals to safe areas,” reads the article.

The author quotes President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's words.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday that it was the worst natural disaster to hit Kazakhstan for 80 years. In a televised address to the nation, Mr Tokayev said the government had ramped up efforts to mitigate the impacts of the floods and that all necessary assistance would be provided,” writes the author.

Telegraph: Worst floods in decades sweep Russia and Kazakhstan

The UK's The Telegraph reported on April 7 that at least eight people have died and hundreds of livestock have drowned in an area the size of Western Europe.

“Several towns in north Kazakhstan first raised the alarm last week as swollen rivers burst and dams failed. This week, the city of Aktobe, near Russia, flooded.

On Friday evening, the Ural River, which flows south from Russia’s Ural Mountains through the Siberian steppe, rose to dangerously high levels. Within a few hours, a dam defending the city of Orsk, home to just over 220,000 people, burst”, reads the article.

Euronews: Parts of Kazakhstan and Russia declare state of emergency after 'worst floods in 80 years'

Euronews reported on April 8 on the floods in Kazakhstan.

"Sudden and early warm weather conditions triggered the flooding, leading to a massive snowmelt that overflowed numerous rivers in parts of Kazakhstan and Russia. Ten regions of Kazakhstan have declared states of emergency after strong floods hit the entire northwest of the country," reads the article.

The agency quoted President Tokayev's address to the nation on Saturday.

"More than 72,000 people have been evacuated. The national army has been deployed on rescue and aid missions across the regions," writes Euronews.

Efecomunica: Tokayev says Kazakhstan experiencing perhaps worst natural disaster in 80 years

Efecomunica, Spanish international news agency service, published an article about the speech of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on floods in Kazakhstan.

“The leader said that a state of emergency had been declared in ten of the country’s 17 regions and that all resources had been mobilized to deal with the flooding that began three weeks ago,” reads the article.

AKIpress: Almost 64,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan

The Kyrgyz news agency Akipress reported on April 7 about the condition of damaged buildings in Kazakhstan because of floods.

“3,391 private houses, 1,059 country houses and 79 other buildings remain flooded in Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, Atyrau, and North Kazakhstan regions…

The author also quotes Kaharman Orazalin, the head of the Emergency Response Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

“63,927 people have been rescued by our combined forces, 45 of them with disabilities, as well as 15,283 children," writes the author.

Daryo: Residents evacuated as flooding hits Atyrau Region in Western Kazakhstan

Daryo, a Tashkent-based news agency, published an article about the threat of flooding due to rising water levels of the Zhem River in western Kazakhstan.

“On April 4th, due to water overflowing from the Zhem River, meltwater spilled onto the Dossor-Kulsary highway, prompting its closure to all traffic.

On the same day, a state of emergency was declared in the Zhylyoi district. The following day, parts of the city of Kulsary, including the central stadium, market, and residential areas such as Zhadyrasyn and Vakhtovy, were flooded due to rising water levels in the Zhem River,” reads the article.

Novinite: Mass Evacuations as Russia and Kazakhstan Grapple with Devastating Floods

Novinite, a Bulgarian news agency, also covered the massive floods in its April 8 article.

"A wave of unprecedented floods has engulfed Russia and Kazakhstan, triggering mass evacuations and prompting authorities to brace for the worst. Tens of thousands of residents have been displaced as raging waters inundate communities, marking one of the most severe flooding events in decades for both nations," writes the news outlet.

Describing Kazakhstan, the author writes, "The situation has reached critical levels, with tens of thousands evacuated from 10 northern regions as torrents of water wreak havoc across the country."