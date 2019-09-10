Global Vaccination Summit to take place Sept 12

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Commission and the World Health Organization will co-host a Global Vaccination Summit on 12 September 2019 in Brussels, Belgium.

The event takes place under the joint auspices of the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

This high-level one-day event aims to bring together around 400 people, including political leaders, high-level representatives from the UN and other international organizations, health ministries, leading academics, scientists and health professionals, the private sector, social media influencers, and NGOs, the UN WHO’s official website reads.

The goal is to propel global action against vaccine-preventable diseases and against the spread of vaccine misinformation. It will demonstrate EU leadership for vaccination, boost political commitment towards eliminating vaccine-preventable diseases and engage political leaders and leaders from scientific, medical, industry, philanthropic, digital media and civil society.





