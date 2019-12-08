EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:23, 08 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Global warming is robbing world's oceans of oxygen

    None
    None
    MADRID. KAZINFORM The amount of oxygen in the world's oceans decreased by 2 percent between 1960 and 2010 and is expected to go down by a further 3-4 percent by the year 2100 as a result of global warming, something that will have an effect on habitats and the coastal economies that depend on them.

    This situation was outlined in a report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) - «Ocean deoxygenation: Everyone's problem» - presented Saturday at the United Nations climate change summit in Madrid, EFE-EPA reports.

    Tags:
    Environment World News Ecology
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!