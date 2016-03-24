Gloomy weather descends on Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation, fog, black ice and stiff wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, March 24. However, according to Kazhydromet, southwestern and western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

Wind with gusts up to 23-28 mps will batter Almaty and Zhambyl regions. Gusty wind will also hit Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kyzylorda regions.

Black ice will cover roads in Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.