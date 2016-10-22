EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:56, 22 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Gloomy weather forecast on October 22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation, with atmospheric fronts are expected on Saturday, October 22 on most area of Kazakhstan, except for the western region. Fog, ice-slick is expected in some areas. In the east low level snow drifting is predicted with wind increasing to 15-20 m/s.

    According to Kazgidromet, in Akmola, Kostanay, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda region there will be fogs and ice-slick.

    Fog is expected in Kyzylorda, Mangystau, North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and during daytime in Almaty region

     In some parts of East-Kazakhstan region there will be fogs, ice-slick, low level snow drifting and 15-20 m/s wind.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
