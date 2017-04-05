EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:57, 05 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Gloomy weather predicted for Kazakhstan Apr 6-8

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to forecasters, cold and moist air masses still keep attacking Kazakhstan from the Arctic coasts of the Russian territory. For this reason, gloomy weather is forecast for most regions of the country. Rains, wet snow, fog and low temperature are expected in some areas.

    The tropospheric flows will gradually change their directions from the north to the south-east. Due to this, the country will enjoy dry and warm weather on April 8.

    Air masses from the Middle East are already coming to the eastern parts of Kazakhstan and are bringing dry and warm weather there.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan БЕГУЩАЯ СТРОКА
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!