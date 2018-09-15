‘Go, GGG!': Astana shows support to Gennady Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana has shown its support to Gennady Golovkin ahead of his rematch against Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Kazinform reports.

Residential complexes in the Samal microdistrict were decked out in "Alga, GGG!" (Go, GGG!) lettering in the run-up to the much-anticipated rematch that is set to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.



Kazakhstan's audience will see the rematch live on early Sunday morning (September 16).

