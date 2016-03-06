Goa-Moscow flights lands in emergency in Astrakhan

ASTRAKHAN. KAZINFORM - A Boeing757/200, which operated a flight from Goa to Moscow, had to make an emergency landing in southern Astrakhan, press service of the local emergencies service said on Sunday.

"A plane of the Royal Flight carrier made an emergency landing at 9:35 at the airport in Astrakhan due to a failure of the electronics on board," the press service. "The plane carried 224 passengers, all are fine."

The Royal Flight is a Russian aviation company operating chartered flights.

Kazinform refers to TASS